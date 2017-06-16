Summer fun project starts this weekend in Preston’s Moor Park

What is the project?

Preston City Council has announced a summer series of events being hosted by the city’s Moor Park.

What does this involve?

There are eight major events scheduled for the park, beginning this weekend and stretching through to September. The majority are at the weekend, but there are also some weekday events designed to keep children occupied during the summer holidays.

What’s coming up soon?

The first event is this weekend - Pretty Muddy and Race for Life on Saturday and Sunday, 5k and 10k events to raise money for Cancer Research, they are expected to attract thousands of women. The Caribbean Carnival is on June 25, Rockprest music festival is over the weekend of July 1 and 2 and the Park It family sports event on August 13.

What else can I do this summer?

For keen stargazers there is also a talk at the Preston Observatory on Thursday, June 29 at 10pm, to mark the 90th anniversary of the 1927 solar eclipse. To celebrate the park itself, a guided heritage walk will take place on Saturday, July 15 exploring the park’s history, as part of Love Parks Week.