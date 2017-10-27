Spice Up Your Life this Saturday night

The legacy of the most recognisable faces of the mid-1990s ‘Cool Britannia’ era is coming to Preston.

Wannabe, the tribute show to the biggest girl band of all time the Spice Girls, is bringing back Girl Power to the Guild Hall tonight as part of its UK-wide Autumn tour.

A night of 90s nostalgia.

The show is directed by Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star Matt Brinkler, who said: “We are very excited to visit Preston for the first time with the brand new Spice Girls show. The show is exclusive to theatres and has had incredible feedback during its UK tour this year.

“Working with some prestigious venues, including the Charter Hall in Preston, allows us to bring the biggest Spice Girls concert to life so our audience can relive those chart topping hits which were first released 21 years ago.”

The show is in its 10th anniversary year in an era where 90s culture is experiencing a resounding resurgence through the Gallagher brothers being back in the charts (albeit individually), Take That and Robbie Williams hosting sold out arena tours, and The Big Reunion giving audiences a compilation blast from Atomic Kitten, B*Witched, Five and more.

The Spice Girls rose to fame in 1996 through debut single ‘Wannabe’, which went to Number One in 37 countries and saw their debut album sell more than 31 million copies.

Tickets for Wannabe’s show at the Preston Guild Hall & Charter Theatre tonight are £19.50 or £17.50 per ticket for groups of six or more. The show starts at 8pm and is expected to finish at 11pm.

Audience members are encouraged to come dressed in costumes for what could be the biggest 90s party in town.