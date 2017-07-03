Sons of Pitches beatbox way to Morecambe

With TV talent shows like Pitch Perfect and The Voice we as a nation are tuning into some arguably raw, powerful, energetic voices.

A capella has moved a step away from its classical roots and become something of a phenomenon for success – well for one band certainly.

The Sons of Pitches won the BBC2’s The Naked Choir hosted by Gareth Malone, have multiple awards to their name and have produced two sell-out tours over three months, where they wowed more than 40,000 fans.

Now the talented guys who mix a capella with beatboxing, will be bringing their “SOPTV Show” to Morecambe, exploring the world of television in their own style.

Critics say it’s a show that will entertain and amuse from start to finish, bringing a complete televisual experience to the stage.

Expect performances of your favourite TV themes, sketches about panel shows, quiz shows and talent competitions, and more, all using the human voice.

The boys will even be handing the remote control over to the audience for the group’s trademark improvisation.

The show at the Platform starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20 and are available online at Lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.

Meanwhile fans of Bob Marley will be in for a treat as The Marley Experience comes to the Platform. The tribute to Bob Marley, a legendary Jamician singer, will take place on Friday July 28 at 8pm.

The show is for over 16s only and tickets cost £15, available on 01524 582803.