Relaunch of Preston ukelele society

A Preston musical group is re-launching after a break.

The Preston Ukulele Strummers Society have not met for almost six months since their regular venue closed down.

Now the group, which has previously busked for charity and whose members include both beginners and experienced musicians, has a new venue and plans for the future.

Preston Ukulele Strummers are encouraging both old and new players to join them on October 2 at 6pm at the Guild Ale House on Lancaster Road to meet other ukulele players, learn new skills and new songs.

Group member Pete Wareing said: “The ukulele is a social instrument and groups have sprung up across the country.

“Group meetings are a great opportunity to meet old and new friends, pick up the basics of the instrument or improve on your existing skills.

“All levels of players are welcome.

“In the past, we have put our skills to great use making a Christmas video and busking for local homeless charities.

“We hope to do more activities in the future but these are purely optional for members...performing is not everyone’s cup of tea.”