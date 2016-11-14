Punk band to rock out with ex-Cardiac

It will be a meeting of music’s two anarchists - punk and folk - when Burnley band ALL HAIL HYENA! open for ex-Cardiacs rocker William D. Drake.

The keyboard player has tenderised Cardiac’s brand of experimental rock. His solo work jolts from wild shanties to ethereal folk, contrasting AHH!’s spirited marriage of punk/math rock and garage metal. But there’s a playfulness they share.

“Passion, experimentation and courage will shine through regardless of genre so the crowd can go on an adventure,” said AHH singer Mr Jay and bassist Sir Tom.

Both acts are “iconoclasts” who reject “genre norms and create challenging music for listeners to absorb.”

Inspiring defiance, punk and folk are arguably two sides of the same coin.

Today, “rebellion is an undervalued act. Punk is a force of passion and folk is a force of peace, so bringing them together could change the world, even if only for a night.

“Punk ignored the idea that there is a ‘correct’ way to do things. Of course there is a difference between punk as an ethos and as a genre - punk music now has fallen victim to commercial colonisation.”

There’s a harmony of discord, at times, to Drake’s work that resonates with the band.

“Life is beautifully imperfect and having little nuances in a recording make it more relatable. There’s nothing wrong with a production without flaws but it’s that sickly sweet, unrealistic sound that has been growing over the years which may have degraded people’s true listening skills.

“No piece is played the same way twice. There are no flaws. Only the performance.”

The gig will be held on Friday at The Continental, Preston, at 8pm.

Tickets are £12 in advance or £14 on the door. Book on 01772 499425/884772 or visit www.seetickets.com