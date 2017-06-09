Preston date for Phil Rudd Band cancelled

The Phil Rudd Band Tour of 2017 was due to call in to Preston's Guild Hall on June 18. Unfortunately this has now been cancelled.

Due to complex logistic and technical issues, the Phil Rudd Band Tour 2017 of Europe has had to be re-scheduled for September and October 2017. But purely down to being unable to coordinate a date that works for both the tour and the Preston Guild Hall, the June date has been cancelled. All ticket holders for the show have been contacted and are being issued a refund.

A vast majority of the scheduled shows will go ahead with new dates to be officially announced next week. Phil and his band are fit and in good spirits looking to build on the enormously set of successful dates recently completed in Europe throughout March, April and May.

For further information regarding the Preston date, contact the Guild Hall on 01772 804440.