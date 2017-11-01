Plethora of punk stars ready to play 22nd annual music festival

Have your say

Ska punk originals the Voodoo Glow Skulls are among the latest acts confirmed for the 2018 Rebellion Festival at the Winter Gardens.

The punk festival returns to the complex on August 2 to 5, with more than 100 acts already confirmed on the bill.

One of Blackpool’s most colourful weekends, the festival brings thousands of music fans to the resort, playing to packed crowds throughout the complex.

Also announced in a recent slew of confirmations are The Exploited, Cockney Rejects, Peter Hook And The Light, Angelic Upstarts, Slaughter And The Dogs, Discharhe, UK Subs, Ruts DC, GBH and Anti Nowhere League.

A spokesman said: “Already we have 123 bands booked for next year.

“We’ve got a load of offers in with the big agents for some headliners so fingers crossed with those, we’re also well underway with checking out bands for the RIS stage.”

This summer the showcase for all things punk celebrated its 21st year.

Speaking at the time, a festival spokesman said: “We’re proud to have an event that we feel has a true festival spirit.

“We’ve added literary stages, punk art exhibitions, acoustic stages, poetry, vintage clothing, tattooists, healing workshops and much more. But at our heart we’re still punk and we’re still 100 per cent independent and a true DIY family run event.”

For the full line-up and ticket details, visit www.rebellionfestivals.com.