Piano pair set stage for a fresh season at Fylde circle

Have your say

A new season of gatherings for the North Fylde Music Circle will launch later this month.

Starting the 2017/18 season will be piano duo John Gough and Tom Kimmance, playing at Blackpool Sixth Form College theatre on Friday, September 22, 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “Here is a superb duo with yet another lovely programme of duets to start North Fylde Music Circle’s new season.

“John and Tom have played in this theatre twice before, each time having a warm reception from the audience.

“This time John and Tom are playing a varied programme, including works by Chabrier, Debussy and Grieg, as well as Mozart and Rachmaninov.

“They have been playing together for several years and have an excellent musical rapport.

“North of England performances have included the Poulenc Concerto for Two Pianos and several local recitals.”

Entry costs £10 for non-members, £4 for full-time students. Visit www.northfyldemusiccircle.org.uk for details.