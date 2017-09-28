Orchestra to play in the street

Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra is taking to the city’s streets for a very special performance.
For the first time in their 40 year history the whole symphony orchestra will putting on a free show outside St Nics Arcade.
The 45 minute show is part of the Lancaster Music Festival and takes place on October 14 at 3pm outside Poundland.
Jonny Lo will be conducting pieces by Rossini and he will talk about the music and also the instruments.
He and the players will stay behind after the performance to chat to members of the public.
Meanwhile, the Haffner’s next full concert takes place on November 11 in Lancaster University’s Great Hall, with Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony and Gina McCormack playing Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto.
Tickets are available online at haffnerorchestra.org, ring 01524 582394.
