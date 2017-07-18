One man bands take over Morecambe prom

A one man band shebang will converge on Morecambe promenade for a day of musical mayhem.

One man bands from across the country will gather for the free festival on Sunday (July 23), from 12pm-5pm.

Pete Moser, fastest one man band in world.

Leading the way will be Pete Moser, the Fastest One Man Band in the World.

In 1988 Pete earned the unusual crown by creating a never beaten record of running 100 metres in 19.75 seconds, playing 139 instruments, wearing five colours and playing four recognisable tunes.

The line up for the one man band shebang includes Marco de Guiseppe from Italy, Mr Boom from the Moon, Have A Banana One Man Band, Chucklefoot, One Sam Band, Little Big Band, Laurence and the Machine, Dan Fox Max Stomp and Bill Bookman’s Incredible One Man Band...on stilts.

“As a one man band this is the greatest event ever, bringing some of my favourite performers from across the country to our beautiful seaside resort.

“This year we are particularly honoured to have Marco di Giuseppe coming all the way from Rome to share his songs and performance,” said Pete Moser, who is also the artistic director of More Music.

“This is the one day of the year you cannot miss.”

This event is free and takes place on Morecambe Promenade and New Town Square.

Find out more by logging on to moremusic.org.uk/shebang2017.