Ocean coming to the seaside to perform

British soul legend Billy Ocean will be performing at Blackpool Opera House, in support of his greatest hits album - Here You Are.

The Trinidad-born recording artist will come to the Winter Gardens on Saturday, April 1.

Ocean will perform all of his greatest hits from the new album as well as well-loved fan favourites.

‘Here You Are: The Best Of Billy Ocean’ soared to number four in the charts, becoming Ocean’s highest charting album since 1989.

Upon releasing the album, Billy said: “I’m humbled by the success of this album am grateful that people continue to find joy in my music. I have so many people to thank, but I owe this one to my fans.”

Billy Ocean is Britain’s biggest-selling black artists of all time, with a string of multi-platinum hits, selling more than 30 million records in the process.

After moving to London’s East End when he was just seven years old, his musical tastes changed from calypso to the likes of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, as well as pop groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, leading him to spend much of his study time in the music room.

Over the years he has enjoyed chart success across the world, with number one hits in the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

Hits such as ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’, ‘Loverboy’ and ‘Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car’ were all in huge transatlantic hits, cementing Ocean’s reputation as one of Great Britain’s best ever musical exports.

In 1985, he became the first British artist to win the Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, for his song ‘Caribbean Queen’.

A year later, he released ‘When the Going Gets Tough (The Tough Get Going)’, which became one of his biggest singles and was chosen as the theme song to the Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny Devito movie Jewel of the Nile.

After going on a 15-year hiatus between 1993 and 2008 to focus on his children, Billy returned with single ‘Chained’ and subsequent album ‘Because I Love You’. Since returning he has toured the UK, USA and Europe every year.

Tickets are priced from £22.50 and are available from gigsandtours.com, as well as the Winter Gardens box office.