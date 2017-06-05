Musical Fre’ for all at new Prom restaurant

Local musicians are being invited to step up to the stage in Blackpool’s newest venue.

The Viva Vegas Diner opens later this month and the house band have been revealed as The Fremonts.

The band, made up of homegrown musical talent, promises to bring a “rock and roll style postmodern jukebox of tracks”.

They are also keen to hear from musicians who might want to join them on stage for a jam, creating new collaborations and unique sounds for diners to enjoy.

The resident band has been named after the famous Fremont Street in Las Vegas which has featured in many well known music videos and is renowned for its live music scene.

The four-piece are made up of musicians Sam Cummins on lead vocals, Matthew Chung on drums, Joe Boyes on keyboard and Michael Mayor on bass guitar.

Offering an eclectic mix of old songs brought up to date and new songs made to sound retro, the band hope to offer the perfect accompaniment to the unique Viva Vegas Diner experience. Singer Sam said: “We’re made up to have been chosen as the resident band for the new Viva Vegas Diner.

“Our speciality is performing old songs that sound like new and new songs that sound old, we think that people will love that kind of sound.

“We hope that we’ll have audiences at the diner tapping their toes while they enjoy their Viva Vegas dining experience.”

On selected performances throughout the season the band will be joined on stage by members of the new in-house Viva cast and guest vocalists to really give the venue that live music vibe that Fremont Street in Vegas is known for.

Viva Vegas Diner is part of a £1.2m investment at Viva on Church Street, transforming the empty former Harry Ramsden’s restaurant into an American-style diner.

Viva Blackpool opened in 2012 and now employs more than 65 people, paying the living wage, and hosts shows 365 days a year.

Managing director Martin Heywood said: “We’re delighted to be expanding with this new venue and investment which is going to create new high quality jobs.

The Viva Vegas Diner is set to open to the public at 8.30pm next Monday June 12.