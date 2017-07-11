Morecambe in for Mod mania weekend

There’s something for everyone this weekend in Morecambe thanks to a popular scooter group.

Something for the Weekend runs across the resort from Friday to Sunday (July 14-16) and is being organised by First Kick Scooter Collective.

Mod bands and DJs will be appearing in venues across the town, celebrating the scooter and Mod scene.

On Friday The Rics (Mod tribute band) will play at The Trimpell Sports and Social Club.

The Rics are a three piece Mod cover band playing, The Jam, The Small Faces, The Who and Motown.

The musical evening, from 7pm until late, will raise funds for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster and CancerCare, based at Slynedales. Tickets cost £5 on 07984620434 or on the door.

Weekend camping will be available at the Trimpell from £5 per night for tents and £15 per night for campervans, call 01524 412984 to book your pitch.

On Saturday, from 9am onwards, vintage stalls, selling genuine 60s clothing, vinyl and scooter parts will be located outside the Festival Market and DJs will be playing soul, ska and more.

A mass scooter ride out will take place at the Festival Market from noon, returning around 1pm. Over at the Bath Hotel the Joe Publix – a Clash and 80s New Wave tribute band will perform from 4pm.

At the Exchange, the Reaction will be performing 60s Mod sounds from 7pm, at 8pm DJ Gaz Heckman takes over then at 9pm the Jam Collective will perform, with a dedicated Northern Soul Room featuring the MVPs.