Morecambe dad’s praise from Fatboy Slim

A Lancashire dad’s new track will be played in an Ibiza set by DJ legend Fatboy Slim.

Matt Thistlethwaite has received praise from the award-winning producer for his new track Kick Back.

It’s brilliant, he will actually be playing my track at the Cream opening party in Ibiza

The track is one of 20 songs featured on the new album Road to Evissa, which is on the Trouvè Grooves label.

Matt, from Morecambe, said: “It’s brilliant, he will actually be playing my track at the Cream opening party in Ibiza. It’s great to get feedback from him, he is a legend. I knew the track would be sent out to big names but they get sent thousands of tracks every week so it felt amazing when he sent a five-star rating back and said he can’t wait to play it.”

Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim, is known for songs such as Right Here, Right Now, Praise You and more.

Matt, a dad-of-three daughters, has had quite the year mingling with music stars Basement Jaxx, and will be jetting off abroad this year for a host of gigs.

Next week Matt will be DJing on a cruise ship for Shipsomnia’s Tale of the Kraken, heading to Barcelona, Ibiza and France.

“Djing is going good, I am always busy doing some kind of event,” said Matt who works full time with children.

“Work has been really good with me, I’ve found the right balance between work and family, you get used to it.

“All my family and friends have been supportive.”