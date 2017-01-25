Live Nation buys controlling stake in Lytham Festival owner Cuffe and Taylor

Concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor say they are looking forward to an exciting future after an entertainment giant bought a controlling interest in their business.

Live Nation Entertainment is now the majority shareholder in the company which was founded by Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor in St Annes in 2009 – but the Fylde pair have pledged it is very much a case of business as usual, and are confident the deal, for an undisclosed sum, will lead to further growth.

“After an incredible seven years operating as an independent promoter in the UK we are now looking forward to our new life as part of the Live Nation family and we are really excited,” said Preston-based Cuffe and Taylor.

“It’s very much business as usual as we continue to grow and develop our core brands of Lytham Festival, Greenwich Music Time and Scarborough Open Air Theatre while also developing our touring operation, taking established artists into new and exciting regional venues.”

“The music industry is very much a high risk business and this deal takes much of the risk out of it for us. Daniel and I are keen to bring the biggest names possible to venues such as Lytham and this will open a lot of doors for us in accessing even bigger stars. It’s very much a strategic takeover by Live Nation and will really help us grow.”

Cuffe and Taylor currently employ 18 full-time staff at their offices at Bartle Court Business Centre, near Preston.

They also have an office in London and during the summer, when the majority of their events are being held, they employ hundreds.

Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment president and CEO, said: “Our mission at Live Nation has never been clearer. We want to connect fans with the artists they love, and through this deal with Cuffe and Taylor we are able to offer fans in the UK more choices than ever before.”