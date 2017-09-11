Live band and more tribute stars added to Blackpool’s Elvis weekend

More names have been added to the line-up of Blackpool’s Elvis Celebration 2018.

The Winter Gardens are hosting the weekend event from Friday, June 29 until Sunday, July 1.

Now added to the bill are Paul Larcombe, Eddy Popescu and Emilio Santoro, with live band The Graceland Band on stage.

They will join the previously announced acts Ricky Aron - Europe’s Tribute to Elvis 2015 winner, Matt King - Europe’s Tribute to Elvis 2016 winner, Steve Halliday, Peter King, Mario Kombou and Paul Molloy, with more acts still to come.

The Winter Gardens have reported a ‘phenomenal’ response to tickets going on sale last week.

The venue stepped in at the eleventh hour, earlier in the summer, when organisers of three-day convention, Europe’s Tribute To Elvis, Tees Events, cancelled the event - citing a ‘family emergency’ and claiming that ‘recent events in England’ had left their guests concerned and not wishing to travel to the country.

General admission cost £65s.