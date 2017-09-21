Lancaster park to host new three day music festival

A brand new three day music festival is set to take over Williamson Park in Lancaster next year.

Highest Point Festival will welcome up to 5,000 people to the city beauty spot in May 2018, featuring up to five stages of nationally recognised musicians over the course of the weekend.

Hacienda Classical, Williamson Park, Lancaster.

Organised by the team behind A-Wing at Lancaster Castle and last year’s Hacienda Classical in Williamson Park, the event on May 18-20, will be free during the day, and ticketed in the evening.

The daytime offering will include live music, food and drink and walkabout theatre and art.

Event organiser Richard Dyer said he wanted Highest Point – so called because it is taking place at the highest point in the city – to be as inclusive as possible, and hoped it would “show off the park and all of its wonderful hidden areas”. He said: “We’ve been working with Lancaster City Council to bring this event to Williamson Park.

“The main stage will be where it was for the Hacienda Classical event, and there will be other stages including The Dell, which will be a DJ led environment, the Ashton Memorial steps next to the Butterfly House, and another stage by the lake.

“Friday night will be mainly DJ and dance music led, and Saturday and Sunday will be live bands with a dance element.

“The event will be free during the day on Saturday and Sunday, and ticketed from around 5pm on all three nights, meaning some parts of the park will be shut off.

“We understand that people will still want to use the park for leisure and we’re aware of the need to respect that.

“In terms of access, it will be less disruptive than Brexit.”

A stage down by the lake, dubbed “the waterfall stage” will be complemented with a food and drink area, and Richard said the issues with big queues at the bar at last year’s Hacienda Classical event would be fully resolved.

“We’re hoping to get a line up announcement out on October 26,” he added.

“We think it’s going to be brilliant.”

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said the project is potentially “very exciting” and is working with organisers to look at how best to deliver the event.

lFor more information about the festival visit www.highestpoint.co.uk.