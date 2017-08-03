Lancashire lads support Madness show

Have your say

Local acts have been lined up to support Lytham Festival’s Saturday night headliners Madness.

Indie pop act The Tailormade, who opened Wednesday night’s Olly Murs’ show, will be the main support with The Soul Convicts beginning the night.

The Tailormade frontman Jack Frimston comes from St Annes and met bandmates Matt Pickersgill and Aaron Murphy at university.

Jack said: “This is going to be amazing. We’re all so honoured to be performing on stage ahead of this group of absolute legends.

“We love Lytham Festival. We had an amazing time opening for Olly Murs so to now be supporting Madness is the icing on the cake for us.”

And East Lancashire’s funk soul brothers and sisters also make a return to the festival, after appearing on the World Jazz Stage last year.

Fronted by Blackburn singer Danny Finn, the 10-piece band comprises of a horn and brass section along with guitars, keyboards and drums.

Lytham Festival Director Peter Taylor said: “I’m delighted both The Tailormade and The Soul Convicts will be supporting Madness.

“Both are incredibly talented and bring two completely different performances which will well and truly entertain the crowds ahead of what is set to be a fantastic night.”

Limited tickets from www.lythamfestival.com.