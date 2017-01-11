Lancashire Hotpots serve up Viva show

Comedy folk band The Lancashire Hotpots will be visiting Viva as part of their 10th anniversary UK tour.

The band, who actually hail from St Helens in Merseyside, promise a “reet good” night out at the Church Street venue.

A couple of the band’s members originally started out creating electronic dance music and they got some airplay on Chris Moyles’ Radio One show, with their remix of Coldplay’s ‘Clocks’, performed in the style of the German dance group ‘Scooter’. From there, Moyles asked them to remix Fatboy Slim classics, to be performed at an outside broadcast in Brighton, with this proving to be a great success.

One day, band member Dickie Ticker had the idea of a band that created music focusing on Lancashire and British culture and so The Lancashire Hotpots were born.

Dickie plays the bell tree, mandolin, melodica and hand percussion. He’s joined by Bernard Thresher (vocals, guitar, ukulele, drums), Bob Wriggles (bass guitar, synth bass), Billy McCartney (keyboards) and Kenny Body (drums). The latter two joining following the death of founder member Willie Eckerslike, born Tom McGrath, who died May 11 2010, aged 38.

Some of their best-known numbers include ‘Chippy Tea’, ‘Shopmobility Scooter’, ‘I Fear Ikea’ and ‘eBay Eck’, which saw the band move away from their Lancastrian roots to dabble in the world of technology.

Since their inception, the band have notched up some impressive festival appearances including the likes of Kendal Calling and Glastonbury.

The band did face some opposition from a surprising source last year, when they were unexpectedly contacted by the International Olympic Committee.

They deemed that the band had infringed on their copyright with their 2008 hit ‘Beer Olympics’.

In typical style, the funsters responded by renaming the hit ‘The Beer International Non-Profit Non-Commercial Sporting Quad Yearly Event’.

The Lancashire Hotpots will play Viva Blackpool on Friday, June 30.

Tickets are priced from £14.50.

To book, visit www.vivablackpool.com or call the box office on 01253 297297.