In a league of their own

Any fans of 80s Vs 90s night headliners Human League, can forget hoping to bump into them hanging out on the Green, according to Susan Ann Sulley.

The Sheffield band take their job too seriously to enjoy the atmosphere at the retro festival shows they play.

“We are not there all day. It’s not our thing, we’re too professional,” she explained. “Even after all this time, we get nervous and wouldn’t be comfortable waiting round because we are never on until about 9.30pm or something, and we never leave the hotel until about 8pm.

"We have a way of doing things, getting ready physically and mentally, and that doesn’t mean sitting around all day from noon. I like to have a nap. It’s important to me to get the performance correct.”

And despite the fun vibes that Lytham Festival-goers expect from their Friday party, the pressure is still on for Don’t You Want Me hit makers Susan, Joanne Catherall and Phil Oakley.

“To be very truthful, the festivals with other people are harder shows than being on your own,” she said.

“When Human League go on tour, it’s just us. We know that those people are going to see us, they have bought loads of records, they want to hear the obscure things.

“Festivals like Lytham, they could be coming to see whoever, but will stop around or choose to go home if it’s a bit boring.

“You’ve got to really work hard to make them stay.”