Guitar supremo Joe sets a date in resort

Celebrated blues and rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa has added a Blackpool date to his new tour.

Following swift ticket sales for his Royal Albert Hall dates, the Grammy-nominated New Yorker will bring his show to Blackpool Opera House on April 22.

The tour follows hot on the heels of 39-year-old Joe’s critically-acclaimed Salute To The British Blues Explosion tour that saw the American guitarist paying homage to the music of Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.

Joe will feature alongside a hand-picked group of world-class musicians playing material from his latest album Blues of Desperation, plus classic Bonamassa fan favourites.

His Salute To The British Blues Explosion concerts generated outstanding reviews.

Joe last performed in Lancashire in July when his Symphony at the tower event – organised by Fylde coast promoters Cuffe and Taylor – had to be moved from Houghton Tower to the Guild Hall at Preston after torrential rains hit the event arena.

Joe started playing guitar at the age of four, and by the time he was 12, had his own band, called Smokin’ Joe Bonamassa, which played in New York and Pennsylvania at weekends.

And in 2009, he achieved one of his dreams when he played on stage with Eric Clapton at the Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets for the Blackpool concert became available via a 72-hour ticket pre-sale at www.planetrock.com from 9am this morning.