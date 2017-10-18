Get in the mood for a dance explosion

A 10-piece collective of producers, poets and musicians is to make their Blackpool debut.
The Moods, who combine drum and bass, reggae, hip-hop and EDM, play the Bootleg Social on November 11.
The band’s live act just got even more powerful with the welcoming of Alice, a classically-trained violinist, to the group.
Her strings bring a whole new level to The Moods’ performance.
Summer 2017 was one to remember for the band and their fans.
The band have wowed crowds in venues, in fields, even in a forest and a barn.
Their first single Joy was met with critical acclaim, prime-time radio airplay, tens of thousands of streams and stellar reviews.
The incredible summer season culminated with a huge homecoming gig for The Moods at Manchester’s O2 Ritz.