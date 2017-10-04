Forget the X Factor: North West Pie-Stars wanted!

Fancy yourself as the next Gary Barlow, Liam Gallagher or Ian Brown? Does your love of a Holland’s Deep Fill pie or pud fill your heart with song?

Then Holland’s Pies is looking for you! The proper Lancashire baker has teamed up with Mancunian comedian and Phoenix Nights star, Justin Moorhouse, to search for the North West’s brightest, loudest and best karaoke pub singers, in the first ever Vanoke®.

Vanoke

Following the success of the infamous Carpool Karaoke, Justin launched Vanoke® this week by travelling round the region in one of Holland’s famous vans, searching for people in North West chippies to sing for their Deep Fill Pie or Pud & chips supper.

To enter, grab your favourite Holland’s Deep Fill Pie or Pud from the chippy and serenade it with a song by any Northern band, video it and upload to the Holland’s Pies Facebook page. Holland’s Pies van drivers will continue the search throughout October and will be giving away FREE Holland’s Deep Fill Pie or Pud chippy suppers to people who sing in the queue at chippies up and down the region. Follow the Vanoke® pie vans’ journey on social media and request they visit your chippy for a chance to win using #HollandsVanoke.

The best three singers will be shortlisted from the entries to get the chance to sing at a Holland’s Vanoke® live singing final at The Frog & Bucket, Manchester on 23rd November. The final winner will win a year’s supply of Deep Fill Pie or Pud chippy teas, plus a stay for two at the Hard Days Night Hotel in Liverpool, all worth over £500. Runners up will get a free family chippy dinner and a karaoke machine so the singing never ends!

Holland’s has a long standing relationship with chippies in the North West , supplying fresh deep fill pies & puds daily to over 1,000 chippies across the region. Its Deep Fill Pies and Puds are baked with traditional fillings that have been passed down through generations, and the baker’s unique golden shortcrust pastry. The Deep Fill pies are available in five delicious flavours – Lancashire, Cheese & Onion, Peppered Steak, Steak & Kidney, Potato & Meat, with the latest Deep Fill addition, Steak & Kidney Pudding, now available in the range.

Having been baking for over 166 years, Holland’s has built a loyal following throughout the North West and now bakes over 1.2million pies, pastries and puds a week. With the same great Holland’s taste, the pies and puds are still the same but DEEP FILL. The Deep Fill range is only available in 1,300 chippies and gives you MORE FILLING for your money.

Leanne Holcroft, Brand Manager at Holland’s Pies, said: “North West chippies have had a love affair with Holland’s Pies for decades and the joy of our unique pastry and a full-to-the-brim filling is enough to make our customers sing from the rooftops! To celebrate the launch of our Deep Fill Pie & Pudding range which is available exclusively to chippies, we want to find the very best karaoke and pub singers who can literally sing for their supper! Our van drivers also love a good sing song, so if you see one on your Friday chippy run then make sure you sing them a song, and you could win your next chippy tea for free!”

Justin Moorhouse said: “We all know and love Carpool Karaoke, so when Holland’s Pies approached me to be their official Vanoke® ambassador for a North West twist on the video, I was really excited. I’ve grown up with their pies and puds and who can say no to pastry, let alone a year’s supply’s worth? I can’t wait to see the competition unfold and know there’s going to be some cracking entries to choose from.”

For full terms and conditions visit Holland’s official Facebook page.