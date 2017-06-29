Champion tribute act to headline Winter Gardens' Elvis Celebration

The multi-award winning Elvis tribute act Matt King will close the Elvis Celebration festival at the Winter Gardens on Saturday night.

Matt took the crown of the best Elvis competition at last year’s Europe’s Tribute To Elvis weekend at the complex.

This year’s tribute weekend was cancelled on Tuesday, with organisers Tees Events citing a ‘family emergency’ and claiming guests did not want to travel to England after ‘recent events’.

Since winning a contest in Tenerife and working on the island, he’s become a renowned Elvis tribute competing around the world, including Memphis, Tennessee, in August 2016 after qualifying in first place at competitions in Penticton, Canada and the Blackpool event.

The Winter Gardens are staging the free Elvis Celebration tomorrow and Saturday from 7pm in the Empress Ballroom, with donations to the Winter Gardens Trust and the Mayor’s Charity welcome, so people travelling to the resort are not left disappointed by the Tees Events’ cancellation.

Managing director Michael Williams said: “We are delighted Matt has agreed to perform this weekend and bring what will be a fabulous celebration of Elvis to a close on Saturday evening.



“Our thanks go to him, and the hundreds of artists who have been in touch about the new celebration event.”



Entry is subject to the venue capacity.



Open mic spots on both nights are available. For details visit the Elvis Celebration page at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.



Organisers Tees Events did not respond to requests for a comment. Refunds are from the organisers.