Big name DJs to play family rave event in Preston

​It will be one of the most original and bizarre events that Preston sees this year.

And tickets are still available for Raver Tots at Preston Guild Hall.

You’ll find Raver Tots a wild and wacky adventure for all ages in a safe environment for all.

Raver Tots does exactly what it says on the tin – it is a family rave-style event where kids and grown ups can hit the dance floor and let off some steam together.

The event caters for all ages. It takes place on Saturday, September 2 at Preston Guild Hall.

The gathering celebrates the best of British rave culture, but for all the family.

A spokesman said: “Expect some of the country’s biggest name DJs playing the best in old skool rave, Happy Hardcore, Drum & Bass, House and Garage with tonnes of kids fun including soft play areas, parachutes, glow sticks, ball ponds, bubbles and balloons! You’ll find Raver Tots a wild and wacky adventure for all ages in a safe environment for all.”

And £1 from every ticket sold will go to ADDIS, raising awareness for ADHD.