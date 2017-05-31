Bands join forces to support Manchester bomb appeal

A revived landmark Blackpool pub is hosting a musical showcase this weekend in aid of the Manchester bomb victims and their families.

The Waterloo, now known as The Waterloo Music Bar, has 15 bands on the bill for Saturday and Sunday, with all proceeds and donations on the door going to the victims’ fundraising appeal run by the Manchester Evening News newspaper.

Avarus play the Waterloo's Manchester bomb appeal weekend

Landlord and entertainments manager Ian Fletcher said he had been inundated with bands offering their services for free when he announced the venue’s plan, with more than 50 putting their names forward.

“We’re a live music venue, and with what happened in Manchester, well, you can’t find the words, but we wanted to do something,” he said.

South Shore Academy receptionist Jane Tweddle was one of the 22 people killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a nail bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena.

“When we heard one of the victims worked at a school just down the road from us, it made it even more personal,” he added.

Shakeys Blues Band play the Waterloo's Manchester bomb appeal weekend

“We initially cancelled out Friday gig by Kiss My Acid, but they’ve come on board and are performing for free too, so we can donate the bar profits from that night too.

“Bands are travelling from Bolton, Wigan and Preston, as well as some new bands - we’ve got four or five through the college, a couple will be making it their first public gig.

“There’s a bit of everything from indie through to punk.”

Playing on Saturday will be Recycled Teenagers, English Electro, KPLG, Sofakings, The Cracked, Shakers Blues Band, Avarus (acoustic) and Queen tribute Queenesque, closing the night from 11pm to midnight.

Sunday will open with On A Tuesday, Vintage Colour, Ashes To Ashes, Good Machine, Potential Victims, Hypnosis, Venezuela Venezuela and Powertrip.

Music gets underway at 3pm on Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

Entry is free, with donations being collected on the door, and all bar proceeds going to the fund.

The weekend’s gigs will launch a month of fundraising at the pub, with Ian saying collections will be taken on the door at gigs throughout June.