Band night to celebrate Prince

A ‘world-class live celebration of the music, life and legacy of Prince’ comes to Blackpool this autumn.

Nine-piece band Purple Rain presents A Celebration Of Prince at the Grand Theatre on Friday, September 22, 7.30pm.

The band has been together for 11 years, fronted by Jimi Love as the showman Prince, with a horn section, backing vocals and keys.

A spokesman for the Grand said: “Expect to see, hear and feel the hits from one of the most loved artists of all time; 1999, Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, Kiss, Diamonds and Pearls, U Got the Look, When Doves Cry, Cream, I Wanna Be Your Lover and many more.

Jimi paid tribute to the musician, who died in April last year, saying: “The guy’s musical output was insane, not just the quantity, but the quality.

“Stuff that he would put out, almost as a throwaway track, 99 per cent of artists would have as their main single.”

Jimi tries to ‘avoid’ being an impersonation of Prince, but said the band is about ‘playing in the spirit of Prince’ and ‘introducing his music to new people’.

Tickets cost £22.50.