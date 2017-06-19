Bad girl Debra joins Dusty show

The latest star casting in new musical Son Of A Preacher Man is Debra Stephenson.

The actress and impressionist joins former X Factor star Diana Vickers in the production which comes to the Grand Theatre in March.

The new musical, directed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, will celebrate the hits of Sixties’ songstress Dusty Springfield.

Featuring the greatest hits of Dusty Springfield, including The Look Of Love, I Only Want To Be With You, Spooky and of course, the classic Son Of A Preacher Man, the musical play promises to be ‘sparklingly funny and sweetly touching’.

Debra Stephenson is known for her long running roles in Coronation Street and Bad Girls, while her entertainment credits include The Friday Night Project, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, Comic Relief Does Fame Academy and Let’s Dance For Sports Relief.

As a comedic impressionist she is best known as star of BBC One’s The Impressions Show, with her other credits including BBC Radio 4’s Dead Ringers as well ITV’s Newzoids.