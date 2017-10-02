Amy Winehouse tribute act to Perform at Lancashire SEED event at Preston club

A top live tribute act will take to the stage for a special event in the city at the weekend.

Southport singer Paula Delaney has travelled the world since 2005 performing as Amy Housewine, a tribute act to Amy Winehouse, the late singer-songwriter known for hits such as Back to Black and Rehab.

She will headline the Lancashire SEED event at the Evoque nightclub on Saturday October 7.

There will also be other live performances.

Former Miss England Elizabeth Grant and Junior Miss Preston Jessica Jackson will also take to the stage.

Elizabeth and Cardinal Newman student Jessica, 17, who herself has suffered with an eating disorder, will help host the special night for the eating disorder charity.

Jessica, from Ulnes Walton, said: ”The fabulous Amy Housewine, who literally looks and sounds just like the real deal, is the headline act, as well as having many other amazing acts on stage throughout the night.

“It is all in aid of funding for S.E.E.D which is an eating disorder charity that is exceptionally close to my heart

“They help so many people and improve so many people’s quality of life with their care and support.

“It is the charity’s seventh year of providing a service to those who suffer, like myself, with eating disorders.

“We hope to see lots of people there to support the event and celebrate all the great work the charity do.

“This is their only major fundraiser this year.”