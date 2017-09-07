25 artists to perform at Preston Guild Hall’s Monster Halloween party

Preston is throwing a monster party to celebrate Halloween.

Set in the Guild Hall entertainment complex, organisers are boasting it will be the biggest and spookiest music night in the North West.

More than 25 headline artists will perform in three arenas, with non-stop sounds for 12 hours of spine-chilling partying.

Performers will include singers like Crystal Waters and Karen Harding. And up to two dozen DJs will be spinning tracks live from the 6pm pre-party session and the main event from 8pm to 6am.

The Halloween event, on Saturday October 28, has a crowd limit of around 3,000 and already it is more than two-thirds sold, with tickets at £20 and £30 for VIP passes.

The biggest show will be in the Guild Hall’s main arena where Crystal Waters, Karen Harding (pictured), Alison Limerick and Shades of Rhythm will perform with DJs including Judge Jules, Dave Pearce, Anton Powers, K Klass, Endor, WHTKD and Matt Wigman.

In Arena 2 will be Rhythm Quest, Dancin Divas and 2Funky2, along with DJs Ultrabeat, Ian van Dahl, Wand, Yomanda, Stu Allan, Pete Daley, Rob Tissera, MC Finchy and Cheeze featuring MC Jonak. And the show on the outdoor Terrace will include Klubkillaz, Caludio Bellusci, Sere, Jay Whalley, Rugg, Kristan McGrath and Gianni.

If the music isn’t enough then S2S Fest is laying on a host of other attractions like laser shows, make-up artists, glitter stalls, dogs and doughnuts food, stilt walkers and fire breathers. Tickets can be bought at the Guild Hall or on Skiddle.com