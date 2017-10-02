Monkeying around with Hartlepool's finest

The legend of a monkey who was hanged as a French spy is being brought to life through clever puppetry in a timely tale exploring xenophobia.

The show looks at the folklore surrounding Napoleon, a monkey who was put on trial on suspicion of being a French spy in Hartlepool over 200 years ago.

It is being brought to Preston by Gyre & Gimble, a theatre company founded by two people behind the stage production of War Horse, Finn Caldwell and Toby Olié.

The shows takes place at the University of Central Lancashire in Theatre 1 of the Media Factory, Kirkham Street.

Lecturer in Contemporary Theatre Practice at UCLan, Chris Gilligan, said: "Derelict is a programme of public theatre and performance that it hosted by UCLan and funded by Arts Council England and the university.

"Our aim is to make theatre more accessible for the people of Preston. We stage events in public places such as libraries, restaurants and in the streets as well as producing exciting pieces of theatre that take place in the UCLan studios in the Media Factory.

The show is coming to UCLan on October 7.

"We are really excited about ‘Hartlepool Monkey’. This is the largest show that we have produced for Preston and it is also our first show specifically for family audiences.

"The show is from the makers of the west end smash hit War Horse and features the puppeteers from the original production. It’s got puppets, music, sea shanties and the most unusual story you could imagine!

"The show is going into some very prestigious theatres across the nation and so it is an amazing opportunity for families to see it here in Preston – and for a fraction of the price – we have some great family deals!"

The production is being shown on Saturday October 7 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

Standard tickets are £10, concessions £7, under 16s £5, and family tickets £20.