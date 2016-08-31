Mini shoppers meet Gruffalo

Popular children’s storybook character, The Gruffalo, made a special appearance at a Preston shopping centre, where he was a big hit with the youngsters.

The lovable monster from the children’s book of the same name spent the day meeting young people, and also posing for photographs with them and their parents, at the event held at the city’s St George’s Shopping Centre.

The Gruffalo at St George's, Preston

The Gruffalo has previously topped a list of children’s favourite books and in 2009 an animated film version of the tale was screened.

Andrew Stringer, general manager of St George’s Shopping Centre, said the visit had proved popular, with bosses delighted at the number of people who turned out.

He said: “The Gruffalo was the final event in our calendar of free summer activities and once again was popular with children and families.

“It was great to see so many people having fun and enjoying the chance to meet their favourite book character.”