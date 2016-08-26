Lancashire’s spirit of invention to be illuminated in procession

The county’s spirit of invention is to be illuminated in a Procession of Light at next month’s Lancashire Encounter.

Building on the tradition of the Preston Guild torchlight procession, the event is hoped to be one of the highlights of the three-day festival.

The first workshop will be held this week for those involved to begin building costumes, and the official Lancashire Encounter programme will also be launched.

Leicester-based Big Difference Company is the procession producer, working to curate the event and support those involved to create their entry.

Project manager Anna Peavitt said: “We are seeking to really inspire people from across Lancashire to make their own costumes.”

Workshops will be held in the Guild Hall, with the first taking place this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm.

Anna said: “We have developed a theme for the procession which is to illuminate Lancashire’s spirit of invention - we want to celebrate inventiveness within the county, whether that’s industrial heritage, or jet engines and drones.

“We have developed a number of costume ideas that we are hoping will inspire people using images like cogs and wheels and the jet engine.”

She said the team was hoping for about 20 to 30 groups processing through the centre of Preston in their illuminated costumes, around the theme of invention.

Anna said: “There will be some professional performance as well, and a really beautiful commissioned lantern which will take all the procession themes and bring them together in one big lantern at the front of the procession.”

The event will also celebrate 200 years since the illumination of Preston by gas light. The procession will take place on September 24 from 8pm, weaving its way through the city.