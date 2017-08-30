Katie Price set to launch UK tour in Preston

Katie Price, aka Jordan, is aiming to get a few things off her chest on Friday when she launches her UK tour in Preston.

And. judging by pre-show publicity, those revelations are likely to involve her soon to be ex-husband and claims that he cheated on her with their nanny.

The TV presenter, reality star, model and pop singer - to name just four strings to her celebrity bow - accused better half Kieran Hayler at the weekend of having a year-long fling with the woman she brought in to look after her five kids.

The nanny denies it. But Katie went further yesterday by opening up on ITV’s Loose Women, saying her third hubby Kieran was a sex addict and insisting there are plenty more revelations to come out.

Which is perfect timing for her 15-date tour which opens in the Charter Theatre on Friday and then meanders around the country until mid-December.

Her publicists say she will be “talking about her life stories in this very special evening.” She will also be performing her new single “I got u.”

Described as “shell-shocked” bynewspapers, Katie told the TV audience: “ Our marriage was perfect, our sex life was perfect, our family life was perfect. There are other things that will also come out. There’s no future for us at the moment, he needs to get help.”

Katie, is expected to talk frankly about her latest marital bust-up when she takes the stage in Preston (7.30pm). Tickets are from £24.50, although fans can get a pre-show VIP meet and greet for £56.50.