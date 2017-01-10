Is your pet the perfect poser?

Then this is the competition for you and your furry friend!

The Lancashire Evening Post is looking for the cutest and loveliest pets in Lancashire. If you are the proud owner of a gorgeous pet, then take it along to Alpa Pet Warehouse at Unit 65 Roman Way Industrial Estate, Longridge Road, Preston, PR2 5BE to have their photograph professionally taken for FREE!

All pets are invited to take part, from cute canines to cool cats, fluffy rabbits to handsome hamsters. You could win some perfect pet prizes, including a £50 voucher courtesy of Alpa Pet Warehouse. A portrait courtesy of Red Frog Photography, plus a trophy and goody bag.

Red Frog Photography will have a studio set up in Alpa Pet Warehouse from Thursday 2nd February through to Monday 6th February inclusive, between 10am and 4pm.

To enter, simply visit Alpa Pet Warehouse on any of these dates. No appointment is necessary and entering the competition is absolutely free of charge.

All pet photographs will be featured in the Lancashire Evening Post, where readers will vote for their favourite pet!

Remember the dates for your diary, Thursday 2nd February to Monday 6th February, for the chance of your pet winning the coveted prize of Lancashire’s Pet Poser 2017.

Alpa Pet Warehouse are also giving every entrant a chance to shop at their store offering a 10% discount on the day of their photographic session.

Usual Lancashire Evening Post competition rules apply.