Halloween begins with creepy carve

HAUNTING events are creeping up across Lancashire as Halloween crawls ever closer.

Fancy dress outfits and devious decorations are being readied for the wicked weekend but there’s also plenty of haunting happenings across the county.

Photo Neil Cross Pumpkin carving at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston Emilia Turner, four, removing the slimey inards of the pumpkin

Children made a start earlier this week as they carved frightening faces into pumpkins.

Taking place at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston children picked up their pumpkin from the Carving Room as well as all the tools and equipment needed.

The carvings were then put on display before being entered into a competition.

The carving fun carries on every day until October 31 from 10am-12pm and 1-4pm each day. Competition winners will be picked after Halloween.

Photo Neil Cross Pumpkin carving at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston Elliot Guest, seven

And for those that aren’t a dab hand at frightening facepaint, there’s a special session taking place in Chorley this weekend.

At Market Walk Shopping Centre in the town centre on Saturday there will be arts and crafts and Halloween facepainting.

The event runs from 10am until 4pm.

A petrifying party is also helping the county get into the scaring spirit this weekend.

Photo Neil Cross Pumpkin carving at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston Nicola Bourne amongst the pumpkins

Children up to five-years-old will be donning their creepy clothes as Activate with Andy holds the event.

Running across both Friday and Saturday night it will include art work, games, face painting and singing songs.

Organiser Andy Wilson said: “Like the event we held last year there will be lots going on.

“It’s about getting out of the house and doing something a little different.”

Photo Neil Cross Pumpkin carving at Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston William Joy, four

Food is also being served before judges decide on who is the best dressed adult and child.

And if you wanted to get your money’s worth out of your creepy costume you can head to Preston’s Avenham Park on Sunday.

The ghostly goings on include a bike ride, a treasure hunt, games and competitions along with making gruesome smoothies all in fancy dress.