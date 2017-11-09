Fraud squad officers asked to investigate after day of Dead festival killed off by Preston Guild Hall

Fraud squad officers have been asked to investigate the curious case of the Day of the Dead festival which was killed off by bosses at Preston Guild Hall.

The event, scheduled to be held on November 24, was cancelled by the entertainment complex following claims about the running of similar festivals around the country.

The Guild Hall, which insists it only hired out the venue to a company, has been forced to issue a public statement severing all connections with the event and telling customers to contact the promoter for refunds.

One customer who bought 10 tickets for the mardi gras style carnival has contacted police after problems getting her cash back. Rae Stephenson, from Longton, said: “We’ve also bought costumes and booked hotels and a restaurant for the big night, we were really looking forward to it.

“My husband and I had been to a Day of the Dead carnival in New Orleans and loved it. So when we saw they were holding one at the Guild Hall we were delighted. But recently we started to hear it was going to be more like a rave than a mardi gras.

“Then we saw on Facebook that people in other parts of the country were going nuts because their events had been cancelled or moved to a smaller student venue. That was worrying.

“Finally we saw the Guild Hall had announced they were no longer hosting it. I’m absolutely devastated. So I’ve contacted the police who, because it’s a national thing, said they have passed the case to the fraud squad at the City of London police. Other people have been doing the same.”