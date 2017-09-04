Star Wars stamps released to mark latest movie

Have your say

A special edition set of Star Wars stamps will be released to mark the latest movie in the sci-fi series.

The set of eight, illustrated by artist Malcolm Tween, will be released to commemorate the upcoming movie, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which launches in December.

The set of eight, illustrated by artist Malcolm Tween

They will feature images of new and classic characters alongside spaceships from the films in specially-created scenes, Royal Mail said.

Maz Kanata, Chewbacca, Supreme Leader Snoke, R2-D2 and C-3PO are among those that will appear on the collection.

Four of the stamps will have details in fluorescent ink that will only be visible under a UV light.

The stamps will be on sale from October 12.

Royal Mail issued another set in 2015 to mark the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.