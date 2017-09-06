Preston cinemas to screen 'It' at midnight on Friday

Almost 30 years on from the TV series that terrified audiences, the long awaited big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's It is set to terrify audiences in Preston.

If the first trailer of the of the highly anticipated cult horror classic wasn't terrifying enough, cinemas in Preston are set to show the first screenings at just after midnight on Friday morning.

For those who don't know, the original plot follows seven children as they are terrorised by a being in the form of a clown, which exploits the fears and phobias of its victims in order to disguise itself while it hunts its prey...nice!

If you are feeling brave, you can still book tickets for the midnight screening at Preston's Vue and Odeon cinemas.