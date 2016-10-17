Follow in footsteps of Peculiar stars

Visitors to Blackpool will be able to follow in the footsteps of the characters in Tim Burton’s hit movie Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

The film – which is currently number one at the box office – was shot in the resort in summer 2015, featuring scenes at North Pier and the Comedy Carpet with the famous Tower as a backdrop.

The movie tells the story of Jake, who discovers clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times. He uncovers a secret refuge known as Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

The star-studded cast includes Samuel L Jackson, Eva Green, Judi Dench and Chris O’Dowd.

Now, to celebrate the town’s participation in the film, which has gone on to gross more than 155 million dollars in the first two weeks of its release, VisitBlackpool are running a huge competition.

Miss Peregrine’s Blackpool Trail takes you on a tour on the town, visiting all the locations that were used in the film. Each of the locations will have a secret letter, once you’ve collected them all, you’ll need to rearrange the letters to spell a mystery word and be in with the chance of winning the prize.

The prize, which is for a family of four, includes a three-night stay at the same four star Big Blue Hotel which Tim Burton stayed in during filming.

You’ll be able to see locations from the film as you’ve never seen them before, with an access-all-areas tour of the Blackpool Tower, including the mysterious corners usually closed to the public.

The Tower Circus plays a pivotal role in the film and you’ll have the chance to take in one of their world famous shows free of charge.

There will be a Blackpool Resort Pass Plus thrown in, which allows access to all of the town’s biggest attractions including the Pleasure Beach, Sandcastle Waterpark and Madame Tussauds.

To top it all off, there will be £250 spending money thrown in for good measure.

Coun Gillian Campbell, Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council said, “We’re extremely proud that Tim Burton chose to shoot elements of the Miss Peregrine film here in Blackpool, it was a great coup for the resort.

“I would urge people to enter the competition to be in with a chance of winning this incredible prize in Blackpool”.

The competition is open now and closes on Monday, October 31.

For a full list of terms and conditions, how to play and prize details go to http://www.visitblackpool.com/peregrine.