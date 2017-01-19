Cinema: Uncaged at last - Vin Diesel brings action hero Xander back from dead

Vin Diesel turns 50 this year and the mention of this induces a yelp from one of Hollywood’s biggest action men.

“Argh, don’t tell anyone,” he jokes.

In fact, he’s embracing ageing.

“I can’t wait, I’m excited about it, I’m excited to be in my fifties,” says the Fast And Furious star, who’s surprisingly quietly-spoken despite his hulking stature.

“I’m feeling really good,” he comments, tilting his bald head back and baring all his teeth as he grins.

And why wouldn’t he be? His role as Dominic Toretto in the long-running Fast And Furious franchise, which he also produces, makes him one of the industry’s biggest power players, but he admits the success of those films can be a little frustrating.

“It takes up a lot of time, and then the trick is finding a window of time to do something outside of that, because that side is so demanding,” explains the father-of-three.

He’s dad to Hania, 8, Vincent, 6, and Paulina, almost 2, named after his late Fast And Furious co-star Paul Walker, with his model girlfriend Paloma Jimenez.

“It’s not so demanding when you’re on set, it’s all the work you have to do when you’re not on set, designing the storyline, getting the films greenlit; it does take a lot of time. And you’d be surprised how limited you are to explore anything else.”

Diesel, who’s also known for his roles as Riddick in the Chronicles Of sci-fi franchise, and as the voice of Groot in Guardians Of The Galaxy, has returned to familiar territory in his latest movie, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.

The movie sees him reprise the role of Cage, an adrenalin junkie and extreme sports athlete, who’s hired by the government to fight ‘the bad guys’.

Was it a case of when, and not if, he’d return to the role, following the success of 2002’s xXx?

“Probably, well, not necessarily,” he admits, and then pauses. “I guess I was really angry the first time.”

He’s referring to the fact that a short film included as part of the director’s cut DVD, released shortly before 2005’s xXx: State Of The Union showed Xander’s death.

“That bothered me because there were so many fans waiting to buy the DVD and then the studio recklessly added this snuff film to pretend the character wasn’t alive any more,” he explains.

“I felt like they cheated a lot of the fans, so I knew I needed to redeem that. It wasn’t until 2009, when the Fast And The Furious had resurfaced, that I felt like it was inevitable.”

The stunts in the new film are outrageous, including one action sequence in which Xander’s skiing down a jungle slope, and another in which he’s water-skiing through a tunnel wave - while riding a motorbike.

Diesel doesn’t deny he has sleepless nights wondering how they’re going to top their stunts.

“You do, but that’s part of the fun. I can’t tell you how many videos I’ve watched. The internet today is different to what it was in 2000, so you can really spend a great deal of time researching interesting new stunts that no one’s ever seen,” he says.

“And for every one that exists in the movie, there are 10 that didn’t, and that will potentially be in the sequel.”

So we can expect another sequel then? “I think it’s what we need,” he says. It’s funny ‘cause after D.J. [Caruso, the director] had done with the director’s cut, everyone from the studio was telling me it couldn’t be a more perfect time for the return of Xander. We didn’t realise how much we needed him.”

The film will be released on the eve of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Asked what he thinks of the country’s new leader and Diesel responds: “The theme of the movie is we’re all accountable for what world we live in. We can spend our life just writing it off or trying to detach ourselves from that reality, or we can take action. Xander and the rest of the xXx league all take action - there’s something in that.”

Five Vin Diesel films:

1. Pitch Black

2. The Fast And The Furious

3.Guardians Of The Galaxy

4. Saving Private Ryan

5. The Pacifier

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage is released this weekend.