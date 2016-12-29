Cinema: Liam Neeson goes from action man to one on a spiritual quest

Hardly a day goes by when someone doesn’t ask Liam Neeson to quote the words, ‘I will find you’, from 2008’s action-thriller Taken.

Even his two sons, Michael, 21, and Daniel, 20, have been guilty of making this request - despite their nonchalance over their dad’s status as an action star.

“’Oh, that’s cool’,” Neeson, 64, mimics, when asked what they make of his reputation. “That’s all you get,” adds the towering actor (he’s 6ft 4in), looking slim in a black suit.

He was in his mid-50s when he made Taken, and admits he was surprised to find himself suddenly hailed one of Hollywood’s new action heroes.

“Totally; are you joking?!” he exclaims with a laugh, pushing his glasses back to their precarious position on his forehead.

Right now though, Neeson’s busy promoting two movies set for release on New Year’s Day.

The first is Silence, Martin Scorsese’s passion project. An epic two hours and 40-minutes long, it tells the story of two 17th century Portuguese priests (Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver), who travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor, Father Cristovao Ferreira (Neeson), and to spread the gospel of Christianity.

Based on Shusaku Endo’s 1966 award-winning novel, it examines the spiritual and religious question of God’s silence in the face of human suffering - and proved a tough sell, even for someone of Scorsese’s ilk.

“I heard even two weeks before I went out to join them, one of the investors pulled their money out. I think there was a big scrambling about to get extra finances.”

The other new title he’s promoting - A Monster Calls, a stunning film written by Patrick Ness and directed by J.A. Bayona - also examines human suffering, albeit from the viewpoint of a young lad, Conor, played by Lewis MacDougall, who’s coming to terms with his mother’s terminal illness.

“It’s an extraordinary book, and certainly ranks up there with Oscar Wilde’s fairy tales and Grimm Brothers, all those classics,” observes Neeson, who plays the titular monster; an ancient tree who comes to life and acts as a guide for Conor by telling stories.

“This kid has no one to turn to. Even his mother isn’t telling the truth and he’s desperate to be told, as kids are; kids can handle it,” notes the actor, who lost his wife, actress Natasha

Richardson, following a tragic skiing accident in 2009.

“Treat them like adults. Tell them the big issues in life if they come up. Easter Bunny, Santa Claus; it starts there.”

Silence and A Monster Calls are both out on New Year’s Day