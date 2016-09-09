Explore Preston’s history at Heritage Open Days

Historic buildings across the city will throw open their doors this weekend to encourage people to find out more about the past.

Some of Preston’s oldest and most intriguing properties will be open to the public, as part of Heritage Open Days.

The event allows people to explore their heritage, architecture and culture by visiting an attraction, or by getting involved in activities.

Across Preston, 24 places with stories to tell will be open as part of the celebratory weekend.

Deputy leader of Preston Council, Coun John Swindells, urged families to get involved and visit some of the buildings.

He said: “Preston has got a great heritage, and it is all on show on Saturday and Sunday.

“I would encourage people to get involved and come and see Preston’s history.”

There are special tours, displays and information on show at buildings across the city, and also throughout Lancashire.

In Preston there will be heritage walks at Avenham and Miller Parks on Saturday, Haslam Park on Saturday and Sunday, and Moor Park on Sunday.

Also included in the Heritage Open Days are the Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library, Lancashire Archives, Lancashire Conservation Studios, Lancashire Infantry Museum, St John’s Minster, the Museum of Lancashire, Preston cleansing department in, Argyll Road, Preston Dock and Riversway control centre, and a heritage tour of Preston Markets.

The public will also be able to explore Preston Masonic Hall, Preston Railway Station, Preston Town Hall, St Peter’s Church Arts Centre, St Walburge’s Church, St Wilfrid’s Church, The Twelve Tellers and Winckley Square Gardens.

Other venues will also be open tomorrow.