Everything you need to know about Lancashire Encounter 2016

Lancashire Encounter Festival promises to be packed with performances, workshops and quirky installations.

The event is due to start on Friday, September 23, 2016 and will run until Sunday, September 25, 2016.

Festival at a glance

Here a quick guide to Lancashire Encounter 2016:

Friday 23 September - 7am-10pm

'Light Migrations'

'On the Edge Of A Rising Tide'

CHUTNEY in the Street

Red Rose

Travellers Tales

Preston Creative Partnership

The Theatre Ballads

Saturday 24 September - 11am-10pm

Circus Zyair

An Alien Robot Stole my iPig

Gold Thread Bobbins Screen Printing Workshops

The Freak Show feat Crystal Vision

LOL Moments

The Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie

Pride

DJ and Music

Forest Bazzaar

Core (part 1)

Artfull's Paper Extravaganza

'Puppet Improv'

'Signed Voices'

'On the Edge of A Rising Tide'

Blaze Lounge

Pass by Hawk Dance

The South Asian Arts

The Wheelhouse

September Theatre Club

'In Skrikers Footsteps 2'

Light and Dark

Red Rose

The Theatre Ballads

Wooley Thinking

Brace Yourself

Procession of Light

Sunday 25 September - 9am-5pm

Circus Zyair

Gold Thread Bobbins Screen Printing Workshops

K-stock

Combat-a-thon - CANCELLED

The Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie

Community Expo

PUSH

Forest Bazzaar

'Puppet Improv'

Artfull's Paper Extravaganza

'Signed Voices'

Blaze Lounge

Pass by Hawk Dance

South Asian Arts

The Wheelhouse

'September' Theatre Club

Run Preston

"In Skriker's Footsteps 2"

Light and Dark

Red Rose

Short story slam

Once Around the Sun

The Curious Sole of Luna Cobbler

Wooley Thinking

"History of the Music Halls"

Boylesque Workshop

Brohemia- "The World Within"

For more information on this event visit http://www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/assets/files/3154/Lancashire-Encounter-Programme-2016.pdf