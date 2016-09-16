Everything you need to know about Lancashire Encounter 2016

Lancashire Encounter Festival promises to be packed with performances, workshops and quirky installations.
The event is due to start on Friday, September 23, 2016 and will run until Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Here a quick event guide to Lancashire Encounter 2016:
Friday 23 September - 7pm-10pm
'Light Migrations'
'On the Edge Of A Rising Tide'
CHUTNEY in the Street
Red Rose
Travellers Tales
Preston Creative Partnership
The Theatre Ballads
Saturday 24 September - 11am-10pm
Circus Zyair
An Alien Robot Stole my iPig
Gold Thread Bobbins Screen Printing Workshops
The Freak Show feat Crystal Vision
LOL Moments
The Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie
Pride
DJ and Music
Forest Bazzaar
Core (part 1)
Artfull's Paper Extravaganza
'Puppet Improv'
'Signed Voices'
'On the Edge of A Rising Tide'
Blaze Lounge
Pass by Hawk Dance
The South Asian Arts
The Wheelhouse
September Theatre Club
'In Skrikers Footsteps 2'
Light and Dark
Red Rose
The Theatre Ballads
Wooley Thinking
Brace Yourself
Procession of Light
Sunday 25 September - 9am-5pm
Circus Zyair
Gold Thread Bobbins Screen Printing Workshops
K-stock
Combat-a-thon - CANCELLED
The Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie
Community Expo
PUSH
Forest Bazzaar
'Puppet Improv'
Artfull's Paper Extravaganza
'Signed Voices'
Blaze Lounge
Pass by Hawk Dance
South Asian Arts
The Wheelhouse
'September' Theatre Club
Run Preston
"In Skriker's Footsteps 2"
Light and Dark
Red Rose
Short story slam
Once Around the Sun
The Curious Sole of Luna Cobbler
Wooley Thinking
"History of the Music Halls"
Boylesque Workshop
Brohemia- "The World Within"
For more information on this event visit http://www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/assets/files/3154/Lancashire-Encounter-Programme-2016.pdf
Road Closures
Here are all the road closure from Friday 23 September until Sunday 25 September 2016. Original information can be found on the Preston City Council website.
Lancaster Road
From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am) from its junction with Lord Street to its junction with Church Street
Birley Street
From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)
Jacson Stree
tFrom Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)
Cannon Street
From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)
Guild Hall Street
From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)
Surgeons Court
From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)
From its junction with Fox Street to its junction with Lune Street
Short duration road closures
There will also be a number of shorter duration road closures during this weekend's events.
Cheapside
Cheapside will be closed during the following days and times:
Friday 23 September 2016 - 6.00pm - 9.30pm
Saturday 24 September 2016 - 10.00am – 11.59pm
Sunday 25 September 8.00am – 6.00pm
The closure of Cheapside will have a knock on affect on access to:
Market Street
Earl Street
Orchard Street
Anchor Court
Friargate - from its junction with Cheapside to its junction with Ringway
Fishergate
A closure will also be in place along Fishergate firstly to facilitate a performance and secondly to ensure that traffic congestion doesn’t become a problem in this area due to the increased number of people expected to travel into the City Centre for the festival.
This closure will be in place during the following times:
Friday 23 September - 6.00pm - 9.30pm
Saturday 24 September - 4.00pm - 11.59pm
Sunday 25 September - 4.00pm - 7.00pm
Delivery issues
We are aware that some of the closures are for an extended period of time and will likely have an impact on the delivery schedule for businesses located on the affected roads.
In the first instance we would ask businesses to look at the feasibility of delivery vehicles parking outside of the affected area and carrying any deliveries to the business. However this may not be practical depending on the goods being delivered, in these instances please contact Richard Baxter on 01772 903663 and we will look into the possibility of scheduling delivery access. (no later than Wednesday 21 September)
Procession of Light road closures
As part of the Lancashire Encounter festival a procession of light will take place Saturday 24 September 2016.
Preston City Council is working closely with partners to ensure an uninterrupted journey for the Procession and the safety of spectators and participants. To facilitate the Procession additional road closures will be in place on Saturday evening.