Everything you need to know about Lancashire Encounter 2016

Lancashire Encounter Festival promises to be packed with performances, workshops and quirky installations.
The event is due to start on Friday, September 23, 2016 and will run until Sunday, September 25, 2016.
Here a quick guide to Lancashire Encounter 2016:
Friday 23 September - 7am-10pm
'Light Migrations'
'On the Edge Of A Rising Tide'
CHUTNEY in the Street
Red Rose
Travellers Tales
Preston Creative Partnership
The Theatre Ballads
Saturday 24 September - 11am-10pm
Circus Zyair
An Alien Robot Stole my iPig
Gold Thread Bobbins Screen Printing Workshops
The Freak Show feat Crystal Vision
LOL Moments
The Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie
Pride
DJ and Music
Forest Bazzaar
Core (part 1)
Artfull's Paper Extravaganza
'Puppet Improv'
'Signed Voices'
'On the Edge of A Rising Tide'
Blaze Lounge
Pass by Hawk Dance
The South Asian Arts
The Wheelhouse
September Theatre Club
'In Skrikers Footsteps 2'
Light and Dark
Red Rose
The Theatre Ballads
Wooley Thinking
Brace Yourself
Procession of Light
Sunday 25 September - 9am-5pm
Circus Zyair
Gold Thread Bobbins Screen Printing Workshops
K-stock
Combat-a-thon - CANCELLED
The Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie
Community Expo
PUSH
Forest Bazzaar
'Puppet Improv'
Artfull's Paper Extravaganza
'Signed Voices'
Blaze Lounge
Pass by Hawk Dance
South Asian Arts
The Wheelhouse
'September' Theatre Club
Run Preston
"In Skriker's Footsteps 2"
Light and Dark
Red Rose
Short story slam
Once Around the Sun
The Curious Sole of Luna Cobbler
Wooley Thinking
"History of the Music Halls"
Boylesque Workshop
Brohemia- "The World Within"
For more information on this event visit http://www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/assets/files/3154/Lancashire-Encounter-Programme-2016.pdf