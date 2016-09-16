Everything you need to know about Lancashire Encounter 2016

Lancashire Encounter Festival promises to be packed with performances, workshops and quirky installations.

The event is due to start on Friday, September 23, 2016 and will run until Sunday, September 25, 2016.

Festival at a glance

Here a quick event guide to Lancashire Encounter 2016:

Friday 23 September - 7pm-10pm

'Light Migrations'

'On the Edge Of A Rising Tide'

CHUTNEY in the Street

Red Rose

Travellers Tales

Preston Creative Partnership

The Theatre Ballads

Saturday 24 September - 11am-10pm

Circus Zyair

An Alien Robot Stole my iPig

Gold Thread Bobbins Screen Printing Workshops

The Freak Show feat Crystal Vision

LOL Moments

The Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie

Pride

DJ and Music

Forest Bazzaar

Core (part 1)

Artfull's Paper Extravaganza

'Puppet Improv'

'Signed Voices'

'On the Edge of A Rising Tide'

Blaze Lounge

Pass by Hawk Dance

The South Asian Arts

The Wheelhouse

September Theatre Club

'In Skrikers Footsteps 2'

Light and Dark

Red Rose

The Theatre Ballads

Wooley Thinking

Brace Yourself

Procession of Light

Sunday 25 September - 9am-5pm

Circus Zyair

Gold Thread Bobbins Screen Printing Workshops

K-stock

Combat-a-thon - CANCELLED

The Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie

Community Expo

PUSH

Forest Bazzaar

'Puppet Improv'

Artfull's Paper Extravaganza

'Signed Voices'

Blaze Lounge

Pass by Hawk Dance

South Asian Arts

The Wheelhouse

'September' Theatre Club

Run Preston

"In Skriker's Footsteps 2"

Light and Dark

Red Rose

Short story slam

Once Around the Sun

The Curious Sole of Luna Cobbler

Wooley Thinking

"History of the Music Halls"

Boylesque Workshop

Brohemia- "The World Within"

For more information on this event visit http://www.prestonguildcity.co.uk/assets/files/3154/Lancashire-Encounter-Programme-2016.pdf

Road Closures

Here are all the road closure from Friday 23 September until Sunday 25 September 2016. Original information can be found on the Preston City Council website.

Lancaster Road

From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am) from its junction with Lord Street to its junction with Church Street

Birley Street

From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)

Jacson Stree

tFrom Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)

Cannon Street

From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)

Guild Hall Street

From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)

Surgeons Court

From Thursday 22 September (12.01am) to Tuesday 27 September (03.00am)

From its junction with Fox Street to its junction with Lune Street

Short duration road closures

There will also be a number of shorter duration road closures during this weekend's events.

Cheapside

Cheapside will be closed during the following days and times:

Friday 23 September 2016 - 6.00pm - 9.30pm

Saturday 24 September 2016 - 10.00am – 11.59pm

Sunday 25 September 8.00am – 6.00pm

The closure of Cheapside will have a knock on affect on access to:

Market Street

Earl Street

Orchard Street

Anchor Court

Friargate - from its junction with Cheapside to its junction with Ringway

Fishergate

A closure will also be in place along Fishergate firstly to facilitate a performance and secondly to ensure that traffic congestion doesn’t become a problem in this area due to the increased number of people expected to travel into the City Centre for the festival.

This closure will be in place during the following times:

Friday 23 September - 6.00pm - 9.30pm

Saturday 24 September - 4.00pm - 11.59pm

Sunday 25 September - 4.00pm - 7.00pm

Delivery issues

We are aware that some of the closures are for an extended period of time and will likely have an impact on the delivery schedule for businesses located on the affected roads.

In the first instance we would ask businesses to look at the feasibility of delivery vehicles parking outside of the affected area and carrying any deliveries to the business. However this may not be practical depending on the goods being delivered, in these instances please contact Richard Baxter on 01772 903663 and we will look into the possibility of scheduling delivery access. (no later than Wednesday 21 September)

Procession of Light road closures

As part of the Lancashire Encounter festival a procession of light will take place Saturday 24 September 2016.

Preston City Council is working closely with partners to ensure an uninterrupted journey for the Procession and the safety of spectators and participants. To facilitate the Procession additional road closures will be in place on Saturday evening.