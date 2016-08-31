Drumming fun at Preston Market

Families were invited to join in with a drumming workshop in the centre of Preston this week.

The drumming and percussion event was held on the balcony of Preston Market, with crowds gathering to try their hand. The free drop-in sessions allowed visitors to have a go with different types of percussion instruments and drums, including a Latin conga drum, Latin bongo drums, African djembe drums and a didgeridoo.

Drum workshop at Preston Market. Pictured is Beverly Buck.

There were also hand percussion instruments, including shakers and woodblocks.

Coun John Swindells, deputy leader of Preston Council, thanked those who have attended the “extremely popular” events that have taken place this summer.

He said: “The children’s activities at Preston Market throughout the summer holidays have been extremely popular, including this drumming workshop.

“Thanks to everyone who got involved and watch out for the next ones.”