Don’t miss Fylde’s country show this weekend

There really is something for everyone this weekend at a show that promises to showcase what Fylde’s farming community has to offer

Dancing sheep, extreme stunts and food good enough for Lord Sugar — a show with a difference will offer up a feast of fun this weekend.

Organisers have laid of plenty of tasty treats too for visitors

The third annual Fylde Country Show will take place on Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20, in Wharles near Kirkham.

“We have a different perspective,” said organiser David Martin. “The Fylde Country Show is not just another show, but an educational experience.”

Organised by the same team that runs the highly successful Fylde Vintage and Farm Show, the two-day event promises to showcase the best of the area’s farming community by offering up delicious food and drink, and fascinating arts and crafts.

In the show’s central marquee, visitors will be able to find tasty treats from, among others, Hannah’s Country Kitchen, Pieroth Wine, The Fudge Factory and The Cumbrian Pie Company. Visitors will also be able to get a slice of last year’s The Apprentice-winning business, Ridiculously Rich by Alana.

For those of a crafty nature, Coppice Crafts, Sally Sauce Crafts, Leather Man and Mrs Clair’s Embroidery and Cards will be all be at the show, and festival goers can even make a weekend of it by opting to buy camping tickets.

Entrainment during the day will include the fun and educational sheep show, featuring a shearing demonstration as well as a star turn from the dancing sheep.

“Other events throughout the weekend will include the Fylde Ukulele Network (FUN) Band. We’ll also have tractors, cars, bikes and farm machinery on display around the show ring,” said David.

Making their first, eagerly-anticipated appearance at the show this year will be the Xtreme Stunt team.

“Jack Carthy and Dan Clark ‘wow’ audiences all over the world with their motorcycle and peddle bike stunts and displays. It’s man against machine with plenty of comedy aspects to the show,” David added.

From 7.30pm on Saturday, a licensed beer tent will open its canvas doors for comedy from stand-up Kurtis King and music from vocalist Nicky Miller. Revellers will then be able to dance the night away with a DJ.

Farm animals, a bee display, a fairground and a Punch ‘n’ Judy show will keep the kids entertained. For the grown-ups, there will be an auto jumble and displays of vintage engines, trucks, Land Rovers, tractor and motorbikes, as well as the National Farming Union’s (NFU) Farming Roadshow.

A large picnic area and free parking mean the team really have thought of everything. Dogs are permitted if they are kept on leads and their owners clear up after them.

Admission to the event, at The Show Field, Salwick Road, Wharles, PR4 3SN, is £6 per adults with children under 16 going free.

Camping tickets, to include camping from Friday night to Monday and admission for two adults and two children, are £60.

For more information or to book, click here.

