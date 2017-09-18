Design a scary mask for Halloween and win fabulous prizes

Halloween is just around the corner and to celebrate, the Lancashire Post has teamed up with The Hunters inn at Hennel Lane, Preston, to ask our younger readers to design a ‘Scary Halloween Mask’!

Your design can be scary, or ‘not so scary’, colourful and as creative and original as you want it to be

There are some great prizes up for grabs, including a mega art pack and a family meal at The Hunters!

Entering the competition couldn’t be easier. Simply send your design on an A4 piece of paper (portrait shape) and send to Design a Scary Mask, Promotions Department, Lancashire Post, c/o Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP. Please put your name, age, address and contact number on the back of your design.

Closing date for entries is October 20th. A selection of entries will feature in the Lancashire Post and a judging panel will choose the winning entry.

Celebrate Halloween with The Hunters Zombie Apocalypse!

The Hunters is running a range of activities around Halloween, with the goal of raising lots of money for local children’s charity, Baby Beat.

There will be a Halloween themed quiz on Wednesday 25th. On Saturday October 28th, there will be an adults Halloween party from 9pm, with a prize for the best costume and a Halloween themed Cocktail menu.

On Sunday October 29th, there will be a Kids fancy dress Halloween craft afternoon from 12.30pm to 2.30pm,with a prize for the best dressed, followed by a kids fancy dress costume judging from 2.30pm. Kids will eat free from 12 noon to 5pm, (one free child meal with every adult main course purchased).

There will also be a traditional Pumpkin Carving contest. Children are invited to bring in their carved pumpkins any time over the weekend, latest 7pm Sunday, with a prize for the best carved.

‘The Hunters Apocalypse’ will be a fun contest for families with fantastic prizes to be won for the fastest teams!

So have a spooktastic Halloween with The Hunters. Visit http://www.hunters-preston.co.uk/contactPR http://www.hunters-preston.co.uk/contact5 5UL