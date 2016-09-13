HALLOWEEN is nearly upon us and to celebrate, the Lancashire Evening Post has teamed up with The Hunters inn at Hennel Lane, Preston, to ask our younger readers to design a ‘pumpkin lantern’!

Your design can be scary or ‘not so scary’, colourful and as creative as you want it to be. It doesn’t have to be a traditional design, you can be as original as you want!

There are some great prizes up for grabs, including a mega art pack and a family meal at The Hunters!

Entering the competition couldn’t be easier. Simply send your design on an A4 piece of paper (portrait shape) and send to Design a Pumpkin Lantern, Promotions Department, Lancashire Evening Post, c/o Avroe House, Avroe Crescent, Blackpool Business Park, Blackpool FY4 2DP. Please put your name, age, address and contact number on the back of your design.

Closing date for entries is October 21st. A selection of entries will feature in the Lancashire Evening Post and a judging panel will choose the winning entry.

Celebrate Halloween with The Hunters’ Hallo-Scream!

The Hunters is running a range of activities around Halloween, with the goal of raising lots of money for Cash for Kids and Baby Beat.

There will be a quiz on Wednesday 26th, plus apple bobbing and raffles and on Sunday you get your chance to ‘gunge’ the manager! The pub will be decked out in spooky hallloween décor and staff will dress for the occasion.

On Saturday October 29th, there will be an adults Halloween party from 9pm with local DJ Carl, and a prize for the best costume. In the afternoon, from 12 to 3pm, they will feature kid scary movies including Casper and Hocus Pocus, followed by a kids disco from 3.30 to 5pm, with a prize for the best children’s fancy dress costume. Kids will eat free from 12 noon to 5pm, (one free child meal with every adult main course purchased) and kids can also enjoy face painting.

The big competition of the weekend will be the Pumpkin Carving contest. Children are invited to bring in their carved pumpkins any time over the weekend by 6pm Sunday. All pumpkins will be lit and the judges will select a winner, with the winning child picking up a fabulous Ipad mini.

So have a spooktastic Halloween with The Hunters. Visit http://www.hunters-preston.co.uk/contactPR http://www.hunters-preston.co.uk/contact5 5UL