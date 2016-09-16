Countdown to Lancashire Encounter

Performances, installations, workshops and a Procession of Light will transform the centre of Preston next weekend.

The Lancashire Encounter will return to the city, following the success of last year’s pilot, in a three-day festival and celebration.

Performances and installations will take place in unexpected locations around the city, including thousands of red balloons filling Surgeon’s Court, and a circus on the Grassy Knoll.

Coun Peter Kelly, Preston Council’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Lancashire Encounter is finally here – that anticipation has been building for months as we have worked with artists, local arts organisations and community groups as well as our partners and sponsors to create the cultural extravaganza that is taking place across Preston city centre on September 23 to 25.

“With a programme ranging from live music, street performers and puppetry to workshops, dance and a procession, there is bound to be something for everyone to enjoy.

“So come into the city and be prepared to discover a world of culture and creativity on your doorstep!”

The Beatnik Collective, along with local artists, will present Forest Bazzaar on the Grassy Knoll, including music, acrobatics and dancing, as well as a live circus show.

Artists and performers from theatre company Les Enfants Terribles will take over the city to entertain families in the Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie.

The outdoor event will be packed with a collection of weird and wonderful acts, creatures, live musicians and puppeteers, with tales from professional zookeepers, supported by Conlon Construction.

Throughout the festival, there will be a collection of “eccentric wanderers, wishers hopers and dreamers” as part of Madame Billman’s Creative Jamboree. Families are invited to use a special passport, collect stamps, solve the riddles to help Madame Billman to find them.

Preston Council has also hired a Changing Places toilet facility, to ensure the weekend is as accessible and inclusive as possible.

Click here for more details about what’s on where.