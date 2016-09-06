Costumes created for Procession of Light

Costumes for this month’s Lancashire Encounter are being designed at special workshops across the county.

Creative participants joined one of the sessions held at Preston’s Guild Hall, to make costumes for the Procession of Light, hoped to be one of the highlights of the three-day festival.

Photo Neil Cross Lancashire encounter workshop at Preston Guild Hall Rebecca Latham

Groups joined producers from the Big Difference Company, as well as artist Tom Cleaver, to work on the costumes, hoped to capture Lancashire’s “spirit of invention”.

Tom, who makes scenery for shows and attractions as well as giant dinosaur puppets, came up with the idea of rocket packs for participants.

Separate workshops have been run to create jet planes with a six-foot wing span, made from tubing.

Tom said: “I am hoping the rocketeers will be guiding the jet planes down through the procession.”

Photo Neil Cross Lancashire encounter workshop at Preston Guild Hall Tess Cotton, a Guilder, measuring the cogs

Costume ideas can be found on the Preston Guild City website.

Photo Neil Cross Lancashire encounter workshop at Preston Guild Hall Oli Blight tries on the Rocketeer mask